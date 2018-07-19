Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

SOUR NOTE: The unique attraction was a big draw at the River Festival but sadly, Companion Cards weren't accepted.

SOUR NOTE: The unique attraction was a big draw at the River Festival but sadly, Companion Cards weren't accepted. Contributed

A DISABILITY service provider has voiced criticism that companion cards providing discounts for people supporting disabled clients were not accepted on one of River Festival's most popular rides.

Cassandra Ramm, who works for a disability services provider, expressed her disappointment that her companion card which provides discounts to support her disabled clients wasn't accepted on the popular carousel.

POPULAR RIDE: Noah Bevelander, 7, and brother Sam, 9, test out the Royal Double Decker Carousel at the Rockhampton River Festival. Michelle Gately

Ms Ramm hit out at the decision on social media.

"Taking people with disabilities down to go on the wonderful carousel to find out their companion cards are not accepted is such a shame," Ms Ramm said.

"Hopefully in the future this could be discussed and changed."

When contacted by The Morning Bulletin she further elaborated on the situation.

"I was with one person and there was a fellow workmate there as well and he had one client as well and we asked if we could use the companion card and [the cashier] said 'I'm pretty sure you can't but I'll just go and ask the lady in charge' and she said 'no, you can't'," Ms Ramm said.

"So we couldn't use it and we had to pay.

"I'd just like to be able to use our companion cards with our clients so we can go and help support them on rides without having to pay while we're working.

"That way we can give them a fun and enjoyable experience at the River Festival."

A Rockhampton Region Council spokesperson said it planned to fix the policy situation regarding third party operator for next year's event.

Any companion card holders charged for the carousel can now apply to council for a refund.

POPULAR ATTRACTION: There were long queues to the carousel during the River Festival. Contributed

"Council already accepts the companion card at a range of venues and it was an oversight that River Festival hasn't been added to that list yet," the council spokesperson said.

"Any companion card holders who were charged are asked to get in contact with council so we can organise a refund.

"Accepting the companion card will be built into future River Festival event management plans for consistency going forward."

When informed of the council's efforts to rectify the companion card situation for future River Festivals, Ms Ramm was pleased.

"That's great, I'm glad they're on board and willing to help out," Ms Ramm said.

18 business venues accept companion Cards around Rockhampton.

Capricorn Sunbus

Transport

NORTH ROCKHAMPTON 82 McLaughlin St

82 McLaughlin St http://www.sunbus.com.au

Telephone: (07) 4936 2133

Bauhinia House

Sport and Recreation

NORTH ROCKHAMPTON Cnr Berserker/High Sts

Cnr Berserker/High Sts http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au

Telephone: (07) 4928 2320

Rockpool Water Park

Health and Fitness

NORTH ROCKHAMPTON Berserker St

Berserker St http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au

Telephone: (07) 4928 2261

Birch Carroll & Coyle

Cinema

NTH ROCKHAMPTON Stockland Shp Cnt

Stockland Shp Cnt http://www.eventcinemas.com.au

Telephone: (07) 4926 6977

Goodlife Health Club Nth Rockhampton

Health and Fitness

NTH ROCKHAMPTON 147 Robinson Street

147 Robinson Street http://www.goodlifehealthclubs.com.au

Telephone: (07) 4928 0333

The Pilbeam Theatre

Theatre and Arts

ROCKHAMPTON Victoria Parade

Victoria Parade http://www.pilbeamtheatre.com.au

Telephone: (07) 4927 4111

Rockhampton Music Bowl

Theatre and Arts

ROCKHAMPTON Yaamba Rd

Yaamba Rd http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au

Telephone: (07) 4924 5600

Rockhampton Showgrounds

Sport and Recreation

ROCKHAMPTON 2 Cambridge St

2 Cambridge St http://www.rockhamptonshowgrounds.com.au

Telephone: (07) 4924 5600

PCYC Rockhampton

Health and Fitness

NORTH ROCKHAMPTON Bridge Street

Bridge Street http://www.pcyc.org.au

Telephone: (07) 4927 7899

Schotia Place

Sport and Recreation

ROCKHAMPTON 201 Bolsover St

201 Bolsover St http://www.rrc.qld.gov.au

Telephone: (07) 4936 8551

Rockhampton Art Gallery

Tourist Attraction

ROCKHAMPTON 62 victoria Pde

62 victoria Pde http://www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au/

Telephone: (07) 4936 8248

Rockhampton Regional Council

Council

ROCKHAMPTON 232 Bolsover St

232 Bolsover St http://www.rrc.qld.gov.au

Telephone: (07) 4939 9200

Archer Park Rail Museum

Tourist Attraction

ROCKHAMPTON Denison St

Denison St http://www.qldrailheritage.com/archerpark/

Telephone: (07) 4922 2774

Rockhampton Zoo

Tourist Attraction

ROCKHAMPTON Spencer St

Spencer St http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au

Telephone: (07) 4922 1654

Council Kickstart CQ Activities

Sport and Recreation

ROCKHAMPTON Various venues

Various venues http://www.kickstartcq.com.au

Telephone: 1300 225 577

World War II Memorial Pool

Health and Fitness

ROCKHAMPTON Lion Creek Rd

Lion Creek Rd http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au

Telephone: (07) 4922 1981

Walter Reid Cultural Centre

Theatre and Arts

ROCKHAMPTON Cnr Derby/East Sts

Cnr Derby/East Sts http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au

Telephone: (07) 4936 8569