Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride
A DISABILITY service provider has voiced criticism that companion cards providing discounts for people supporting disabled clients were not accepted on one of River Festival's most popular rides.
Cassandra Ramm, who works for a disability services provider, expressed her disappointment that her companion card which provides discounts to support her disabled clients wasn't accepted on the popular carousel.
Ms Ramm hit out at the decision on social media.
"Taking people with disabilities down to go on the wonderful carousel to find out their companion cards are not accepted is such a shame," Ms Ramm said.
"Hopefully in the future this could be discussed and changed."
When contacted by The Morning Bulletin she further elaborated on the situation.
"I was with one person and there was a fellow workmate there as well and he had one client as well and we asked if we could use the companion card and [the cashier] said 'I'm pretty sure you can't but I'll just go and ask the lady in charge' and she said 'no, you can't'," Ms Ramm said.
"So we couldn't use it and we had to pay.
"I'd just like to be able to use our companion cards with our clients so we can go and help support them on rides without having to pay while we're working.
"That way we can give them a fun and enjoyable experience at the River Festival."
A Rockhampton Region Council spokesperson said it planned to fix the policy situation regarding third party operator for next year's event.
Any companion card holders charged for the carousel can now apply to council for a refund.
"Council already accepts the companion card at a range of venues and it was an oversight that River Festival hasn't been added to that list yet," the council spokesperson said.
"Any companion card holders who were charged are asked to get in contact with council so we can organise a refund.
"Accepting the companion card will be built into future River Festival event management plans for consistency going forward."
When informed of the council's efforts to rectify the companion card situation for future River Festivals, Ms Ramm was pleased.
"That's great, I'm glad they're on board and willing to help out," Ms Ramm said.
18 business venues accept companion Cards around Rockhampton.
- Capricorn Sunbus
- Transport
- NORTH ROCKHAMPTON 82 McLaughlin St
- http://www.sunbus.com.au
- Telephone: (07) 4936 2133
- Bauhinia House
- Sport and Recreation
- NORTH ROCKHAMPTON Cnr Berserker/High Sts
- http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au
- Telephone: (07) 4928 2320
- Rockpool Water Park
- Health and Fitness
- NORTH ROCKHAMPTON Berserker St
- http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au
- Telephone: (07) 4928 2261
- Birch Carroll & Coyle
- Cinema
- NTH ROCKHAMPTON Stockland Shp Cnt
- http://www.eventcinemas.com.au
- Telephone: (07) 4926 6977
- Goodlife Health Club Nth Rockhampton
- Health and Fitness
- NTH ROCKHAMPTON 147 Robinson Street
- http://www.goodlifehealthclubs.com.au
- Telephone: (07) 4928 0333
- The Pilbeam Theatre
- Theatre and Arts
- ROCKHAMPTON Victoria Parade
- http://www.pilbeamtheatre.com.au
- Telephone: (07) 4927 4111
- Rockhampton Music Bowl
- Theatre and Arts
- ROCKHAMPTON Yaamba Rd
- http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au
- Telephone: (07) 4924 5600
- Rockhampton Showgrounds
- Sport and Recreation
- ROCKHAMPTON 2 Cambridge St
- http://www.rockhamptonshowgrounds.com.au
- Telephone: (07) 4924 5600
- PCYC Rockhampton
- Health and Fitness
- NORTH ROCKHAMPTON Bridge Street
- http://www.pcyc.org.au
- Telephone: (07) 4927 7899
- Schotia Place
- Sport and Recreation
- ROCKHAMPTON 201 Bolsover St
- http://www.rrc.qld.gov.au
- Telephone: (07) 4936 8551
- Rockhampton Art Gallery
- Tourist Attraction
- ROCKHAMPTON 62 victoria Pde
- http://www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au/
- Telephone: (07) 4936 8248
- Rockhampton Regional Council
- Council
- ROCKHAMPTON 232 Bolsover St
- http://www.rrc.qld.gov.au
- Telephone: (07) 4939 9200
- Archer Park Rail Museum
- Tourist Attraction
- ROCKHAMPTON Denison St
- http://www.qldrailheritage.com/archerpark/
- Telephone: (07) 4922 2774
- Rockhampton Zoo
- Tourist Attraction
- ROCKHAMPTON Spencer St
- http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au
- Telephone: (07) 4922 1654
- Council Kickstart CQ Activities
- Sport and Recreation
- ROCKHAMPTON Various venues
- http://www.kickstartcq.com.au
- Telephone: 1300 225 577
- World War II Memorial Pool
- Health and Fitness
- ROCKHAMPTON Lion Creek Rd
- http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au
- Telephone: (07) 4922 1981
- Walter Reid Cultural Centre
- Theatre and Arts
- ROCKHAMPTON Cnr Derby/East Sts
- http://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au
- Telephone: (07) 4936 8569
- The Rockhampton Show
- Festivals and Shows
- ROCKHAMPTON 1 Exhibition Rd
- http://www.rockhamptonshow.com.au/
- Telephone: (07) 4922 4900