Carer steals from disabled client

A WOMAN who worked as a carer for a person with a disability stole her client’s $150 gift voucher.

Nyssa Marie Brill, 37, spent her birthday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to one count of stealing and two of dishonest use.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Brill was employed through an organisation as a personal carer and had been at the victim’s house between 9.15am and 10.45am on April 4 to clean.

He said she took the gift card which had been left on top of a chest by Brill’s client, and used it to purchase $90 fuel the next day and $60 fuel on April 10.

Mr Fox said Brill attended a police station on October 13 to answer questions about the matter and she gave two false accounts – one where she claimed she saw a ‘rewards’ envelope on the floor and put it in the bin and the other was her wallet spilt open while she was cleaning and she must have accidentally picked up her client’s gift card then.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said Brill, who turned 37 on December 2, had worked in the carers industry for the past four years and had worked in hospitality and for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

She had no criminal history.

Brill was ordered to complete 60 hours community service in 12 months and to pay $150 restitution. No convictions were recorded.