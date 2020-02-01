Carer’s mission to upgrade vital Rocky pool facilities

A FULL-TIME carer is on a mission to raise funds for essential disability equipment at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Peter Slee has set up a Go Fund Me page, which has raised $1055 of its $20,000 target. The aim of the fundraiser is to raise enough money to have two to three hoists with slings, as well as three to four shower chairs installed to help people with a disability access the “hydrotherapy” pool and two main pools.

The 27 year old wrote on Go Fund Me that this equipment would cut waiting times for clients needing to enter and exit the water.

“Waiting while wet and cold could heighten the risk of illness, seizures and other health complications,” he wrote.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Mr Slee said the pool currently only had one shower chair, which had a broken brake.

“I put in a complaint to BlueFit about the broken brake on the shower chair about 12 months ago and it still hasn’t been fixed,” he said.

He said support staff were waiting patiently to use the one chair which was old and damaged.

Mr Slee’s client Laytham Ford, who suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta (fragile bones) and is bound to a wheelchair, said if he didn’t have his own hoist, he wouldn’t even be able to get in the pool.

“The only thing they have here is a dodgy shower chair and the brakes are broken,” he said.

“If I am in the chair and we are going into the pool, Peter has to stand behind me because the seat is built really small and I have a little bit of weight on me. If he slips, those brakes don’t even work so I would just go rolling. If you tip backwards you are smashing your head on the concrete.”

The 20 year old said the only other time he is out of his wheelchair is when he is showering or in bed.

“Being in the pool gets my body moving because I don’t have a lot of that, I can’t just get out of my chair and move around,” he said.

“It allows me to move around freely and gives me self-confidence. It helps my muscles out too.”

“I would like to see some new shower chairs and definitely at least a few hoists – it’s about safety.”

Bluefit CEO Daniel Mulvey clarified that the brake was not “broken”, but the brake pads/teeth were worn to a point where they needed to be replaced.

Mr Mulvey said this formed part of routine maintenance as required.

“The replacement parts have been ordered as per normal process and we are awaiting the arrival of the replacement parts/pads, which will be fitted as soon as they arrive,” Mr Mulvey said.

“We have checked our internal records and cannot find an official complaint from Mr Slee. Our maintenance records highlight minimal wear on the brake pads 12 months ago but there was no need for replacement at that time.

“Recently the wheelchair seat belt was replaced due to fair wear and tear and this was rectified immediately.”

Tired of watching carers struggle to get their clients in the pool, Mr Slee said enough was enough.

“I was lucky that my client had his own equipment, but that has come at a cost,” he said.

“Coming here starts our client’s day, and without the equipment you could spend the rest of the day up at the hospital if something happens.

“Why can’t we do what needs to be done and help these people live the lives they want.

“I just want to see change, and this is what needs to be done.”

Mr Slee said himself and other carers spoke to Rockhampton Regional Council early last month about the lack of equipment, but the issue “seemed to be put on the backburner”.

“I just think it is a hydrotherapy pool that isn’t facilitated right,” he said.

“It has gotten to the point where someone needs to have a voice and say this is ­unacceptable. This is the main point of the hydrotherapy pool other than swimming classes.

“We just want to make it safe for these guys to move from the shower chair into the pool and from the shower chair to their wheelchair in a safe manner, so we aren’t breaking our backs.

“The equipment would also be open to the public, it doesn’t have to be just carers who use it. It’s for the benefit of the whole community.”

Mr Slee said staff at the pool had agreed to help keep the equipment clean and maintained.

He said raffles would be starting at the Glenmore Tavern on Saturday from 10am-7pm to help raise additional funds.

“Peter Boodles has donated a $20 meat tray, I have donated three $30-40 meat trays and Nailed It Beauty Parlour has also donated a 50 per cent off voucher,” he said. “The tavern will also be putting up ‘pot’ cards in the raffle, so you can get a free beer.

“Hopefully we can keep that going for a couple of weeks and get some more funds.

“We are also looking at setting up a not for profit organisation.”

He said none of this could be achieved without the support of the community.

“We are reaching out for your help, because one day this equipment may help you,” he said.

“It’s not just something we want to do, it’s something that is needed.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the first complaint lodged with council was early last month, “but previous complaints may have been made to the lessee”.

“This particular pool does have an access ramp, but the aquatic wheelchair has been out of action,” Cr Strelow said.

“We now have a replacement part for the aquatic disability chair on order, and we are also looking at purchasing a second chair.”

Cr Strelow said the particular pool in question was built as a learn to swim facility.

“From time to time we have had requests about its use for hydrotherapy and complaints about it being used for learn to swim. There are clearly competing interests,” she said.

“I’ve asked for a report that looks at hydrotherapy facilities in the Rockhampton region and assesses whether this pool should be converted. If so, we will look at what is required to bring the ‘learn to swim’ pool up to standard so that it is suitable for hydrotherapy rehabilitation. This may also require some negotiation with the lessee.

“In the meantime, we very much appreciate Peter’s efforts to fundraise for more equipment.”

Mr Mulvey also thanks Mr Slee for his efforts.

“It is commendable that Mr Slee is so passionate about accessibility to community facilities,” he said.

“BlueFit have a rigorous maintenance program in place in line with operational obligations for the facilities and work in partnership with the Rockhampton Regional Council to ensure equipment is in an operational state.”

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/disability-access-equipment-for-pool-south-rocky.