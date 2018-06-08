Cargo delivers great success for CQ filmmaker

BEHIND THE CAMERA: CQ's won filmmaker, Yolanda Remke directs Simone Landers (who plays Thoomi)in Cargo which will premiere tonight in Yeppoon.

BEHIND THE CAMERA: CQ's won filmmaker, Yolanda Remke directs Simone Landers (who plays Thoomi)in Cargo which will premiere tonight in Yeppoon. Contributed

YOLANDA Ramke's passion for film making stemmed from her childhood days in Dysart.

Growing up in a small, Central Queensland town meant her imagination could run wild.

"As kids, we were always in the backyard inventing story lines and imaginary games and characters,” she said.

It was during these times she created ideas which made her 'story brain develop'.

The 32-year-old said her family often moved around Central Queensland as her father worked in the mining industry.

Yolanda's family moved to Tannum Sands during her early teenage years and the aspiring filmmaker found a job at a local video store.

She also looked to cinema to hone in on her chosen craft.

For the past five years, Yolanda has worked on her latest project, Cargo, a feature film which has already been widely recognised.

Yeppoon Town Hall will roll out the red carpet tonight for the film's premiere.

Filmed in 2016 against the setting of South Australia's Flinders Ranges, Cargo has already been picked up by popular streaming service Netflix after the film opened nationally last month. It will be the first Australian feature film released globally as a Netflix original.

Yolanda said the film would be viewed on the streaming site across 190 countries.

The idea behind Cargo stemmed from a short film she co-directed with her friend Ben Howling.

It had become a viral hit on YouTube with about 14 million views.

"That gave us the opportunity to start talking about what a longer-form version of that story would be,” she said.

"Over the course of three years, we worked with producers out of the United States and here in Sydney to develop that.”

Yolanda graduated from Griffith University in Brisbane in 2005 after studying film making.

Cargo, which is being presented by Keppel Coast Arts and the Capricorn Film Festival, stars Martin Freeman, best known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit and cult UK comedy The Office.

Freeman joins Susie Porter, Anthony Hayes and David Gulpilil in the post-apocalyptic tale.

Cargo premiere

Yeppoon premiere will be held tonight from 7pm at Yeppoon Town Hall;

The premiere will kick off the film's regional cinema run;

The film was directed by CQ's Yolanda Ramke and stars The Hobbit's Martin Freeman;

It was released in select cinemas on May 17;

Tonight's premiere will also feature a question and answer session.