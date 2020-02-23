Caribeae girls go one-two in race for age champion

DYNAMIC DUO: Caribeae’s Bailee Love and Jorja Hallam enjoyed plenty of success in the 10 years girls’ division in Saturday’s swim meet. Picture: Allan Reinikka

SWIMMING: Caribeae teammates Bailee Love and Jorja Hallam dominated the 10 years girls division at the weekend’s Capricorn 13 and Under Short Course Meet.

Love swam 10 events, winning seven and placing second in three to be crowned age champion.

Hallam also lined up in 10 events, winning three, coming second in four, third in two and fourth in one to finish runner-up in the race for age champion.

The talented duo was among more than 200 swimmers in action at Saturday’s event at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

10-OUT-OF-10: Caribeae’s Jack O’Brien won all the individual events he raced in the nine years boys’ division. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Their clubmate Jack O’Brien had a day to remember, winning all 10 of his races and finishing as the nine years boys age champion.

He said his best race was the 100m breaststroke.

When asked what he most liked about swimming, he offered just one word: “everything”.

O’Brien will now turn his attention to next month’s Central Queensland Championships, where he will compete in 50m and 100m events in all four strokes.

Meet director Michael Borg said it was a good turnout on Saturday.

“This is a combined novice and junior meet so it caters for both the swimmers that are just starting out on their path to glory and those that are on their way,” he said.

Sophie Slack powers through the water during competition on Saturday. Picture: Allan Reinikka

“We have two different award levels – we give medals to the novice swimmers and age championship awards to the junior swimmers.”

Borg said the weekend’s meet provided a good springboard into the CQ Championships in Rockhampton from March 6-8.

“This is an opportunity for the swimmers to see where they’re at,” he said.

“It gives the coaches and the team managers an idea of how they’re tracking and if there’s any last-minute technique things they need to iron out.

“We would expect around 280 to 300 swimmers for the CQ Championships.

“It’s always good to be crowned regional champion in your age group and, from a club point of view, to be the high point club for the region.”

Peytone Watson in action at the weekend’s Capricorn 13 and Under Short Course Meet. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Age champions

8 years girls: Indee Cossart (Yeppoon) 1, Mila Van Itallie (Biloela) 2, Saidee Whitcombe (Caribeae) 3; boys: Zachary Thomsen (Caribeae) 1, Samuel Pulford (Emerald) 2, Jett Sullivan (Gladstone) 3

9 years girls: Cliodhna O’Reilly (Yeppoon) 1, Payton Sweet (Yeppoon) 2, Chloe Crook (Blackwater) 3; boys: Jack O’Brien (Caribeae) 1, Dax Andrews (Gladstone) 2, Noah Marshall (Yeppoon) 3

10 years girls: Bailee Love (Caribeae) 1, Jorja Hallam (Caribeae) 2, Sophie Walsh (Gladstone) 3; boys: Ty Lynch (Rocky City) 1, Kurt Lynch (Rocky City) 2, Levi Thomsen (Caribeae) 3

11 years girls: Taylah Sweet (Yeppoon) 1, Amelie Smith (Rocky City) 2, Neassa O’Reilly (Yeppoon) 3; boys: Cooper Love (Caribeae) 1, Jett Kalmikovs (Emu Park) 2, Logan Jeffrey (CQ Aquajets) 3

12 years girls: Marlee Chopping (Rocky City) 1, Taylor Brock (Rocky City) 2, Zara Peut (Caribeae) 3; boys: Koda Milburn ((Caribeae) 1, Hamish Nolan-Munns (Caribeae) 2, Spencer Brown (Caribeae) 3

13 years girls: Renee Schluter (Rocky City) 1, Maddy Lynch (Rocky City) 2, Yasmine Turner (Yeppoon) 3; boys: Jack Edwards (Moura) 1, Jack Lynch (Rocky City) 2, Thomas Bytheway (Rocky City) 3