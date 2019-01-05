Caribeae swimmer makes big splash at states

As well as excelling in competition, Caribeae's Jack Kelly got to meet one of his idols, Olympian Mitch Larkin, at the state championships in Brisbane.

SWIMMING: Two medals, 11 PBs, four national qualifying times and eight top-10 finishes.

There is little wonder Rockhampton swimmer Jack Kelly was "pretty hyped” about his results at the recent state championships in Brisbane.

"I was really happy.

"I was hoping I could try and snag a couple of national times and maybe even be lucky to grab one medal but getting two was really awesome,” the 13-year-old said, reflecting on his stellar performance.

Kelly was one of five members of Caribeae Swimming Club who contested the week-long championships at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Club mate Will Salmond also had a memorable meet, winning one silver and seven bronze medals in the multi-class competition.

Coach Jodie Shanks said she was "really proud” of her swimmers, who all produced some great results.

"Jack swam above expectation. He PB-ed all of his swims,” she said.

"His 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m were incredible swims; he was up in the top four in those swims and managed all of those times for nationals.”

Kelly won silver with a determined swim in the 200m butterfly final and bagged bronze in the 1500m freestyle.

A demanding schedule meant he had to swim both the 800m freestyle and 200m butterfly finals on the same day.

Kelly, along with Salmond, Joe Milburn and Jaylee McMahon, will soon start preparations for the nationals.

Shanks said that would likely be a 16-week training block, with the intensity determined by each swimmer's individual program.

Kelly has every right to feel confident after his strong showing at states but is not getting ahead of himself.

"Hopefully at nationals, (I'll) try and get top 10s and just do solid PBs,” he said.