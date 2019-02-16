Caribeae swimmers set to make a splash at state sprints

READY TO RACE: Among the Caribeae contingent heading to the Queensland sprint championships are (back from left) Danielle Kennedy, Jaylee McMahon, Kourtney Draper, Jack Kelly, Joe Milburn, (front from left) Danielle Schultz, Hannah Kelly, Spencer Brown and Julia Schultz.

SWIMMING: Caribeae Swimming Club will field one of its biggest contingents at this weekend's Queensland sprint championships in Brisbane.

Coach Jodie Shanks expects a strong showing from the 17 swimmers, who have been working hard in preparation for the two-day event.

"I'm hoping that they all can PB and that a few will make finals and win medals,” she said.

"We have quite a few first-timers going down. It will be a good experience for them to compete at Chandler and at state level.

"Joe Milburn, Jack Kelly, Timothy Cookson and Jaylee McMahon are quite strong in their age groups and Koda Milburn picked up a few medals last year and has a good chance again.”

Joe, 17, has been going to state sprints since he was nine.

Caribeae swimmers (from left) Joe Milburn, Jaylee McMahon and Jack Kelly. Jann Houley

"I'm pretty familiar with what to expect and I know a lot of the competitors,” he said.

"It's a good environment and I really like swimming there.

"I've got five events this weekend.

"Ideally I'd like to maybe come away with a medal or two. I'd also like to get a few PBs - that's the main goal, anything else is a bonus.”

Jack will also race in five events.

"I'm pretty excited and hopefully I can do some good times,” he said.

"To get the national 50 free time would be pretty cool.

"It should be pretty tough down there because I just turned 14 so I'll be ageing up but hopefully I can do my best.”

Jaylee, 13, is looking to reap the rewards of her hard work in training.

"I'm expecting some strong competition but I'm hoping to medal, try and and get in the top five or near that and to swim a personal best in the 50m free,” she said.