Caribeae Swimming Academy hosts 2018 Beef City Meet

Joe Milburn and Timothy Cooksen preparing for this weekend's Beef City Meet. Sofia Barbot

SWIMMING: Swimmers from across Central Queensland will be making a splash in the annual Beef City Meet in Rockhampton this weekend.

Within the 16 clubs expected to compete will be 225 competitors, all determined to improve their chances at qualifying for the upcoming state and national championships.

Hosting the two-day carnival will be Caribeae Swimming Academy, which will contribute 55 competitors to the carnival.

The club's head coach, Jodi Shanks, said the club has up to five swimmers likely to secure national times this weekend.

"If they can get them early in the season that's really good,” she said.

"We will focus on improving and getting faster then.

"We have our Speed Machine and Top Gun series also happening this weekend, so the fastest eight competitors in each age group will be competing for prize money at the end of the day.

"The top eight for the whole day will also compete for the Top Gun prize.”

Shanks said she is expecting another stellar performance from the club after smashing out 250 personal bests in their last carnival's 300 nominated events.

"We try to always work on a positive attitude no matter how well or bad they do,” she said.

"We look for the positive and try and improve.

"It's a very family focused sport. I'm coaching grandchildren of kids I've coached in the past.”

Joe Milburn, 16, will be focusing on churning out a number of new personal bests this weekend after spending the year refining his already enviable technique.

"I'm making my starts quicker and making sure my turns are as good as they can be,” he said.

"States are a pretty big focus... and I'm hoping to make nationals. I made it last year.

"The butterfly events are what I'm usually best in and then the individual medley events, I enjoy those as well.

"Being on home turf will be a pretty good advantage. There's a lot of pride on the line but I'll just do my best.”

Milburn is hoping to earn a personal best in the 100m butterfly and freestyle.

A bit of friendly competition between the club members also seems to work in favour of the group's performance in the pool.

"We get along really well and push each other along. It's good for competition,” Milburn said.

Timothy Cooksen, 15, is also looking forward to implementing what he's learned in his five years with the club this weekend.

"I'd like to make it to nationals some day and I think this competition really helps get closer to higher levels,” he said.

"Jodi is [amping up training] leading up to this weekend. Hopefully the whole team does really well.”