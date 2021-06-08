Caring advocate reveals challenges faced by CQ residents

Elaine Jones will be the guest speaker at the June U3A meeting in Rockhampton

Rockhampton’s University of the Third Age continues to provide its members with opportunities not only to socialise but also to learn from local guest speakers.

The Morning Bulletin reported U3A members heard from a manufacturer of crocodile leather products in April, and from a seasoned theatre performer in May.

On Monday June 7, Elaine Jones will talk about her experiences as a community advocate, and some of the challenges faced by people with a disability.

Ms Jones has been working in various charitable roles for decades, including more than 20 years with the Leprosy Mission.

She was approached by the Capricorn Citizen Advocacy office in 2015, and has worked as a one-on-one advocate with two ‘proteges’ in Central Queensland.

Among other challenges specific to Rockhampton, she said some public transport operators were reluctant to take people with wheelie walkers.

At only two years younger than the person for whom she currently advocates, Ms Jones is proof you’re never too old to reach out to other people who can benefit from someone looking after their interests.

