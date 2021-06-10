Carinity’s new chaplain enjoys connecting with students

Aaron Schick is impacting on young peoples lives as the new chaplain at Carinity Education Rockhampton

A strong belief that “there is no greater love, or person for students to connect with, than Jesus” is the driving motivation behind Aaron Schick’s work as a school chaplain.

With over 13 years of experience as a chaplain in the state school system, Aaron now works at Carinity Education Rockhampton two days per week, providing pastoral care and guidance to children who have experienced difficulties succeeding in mainstream schools.

He joined Carinity following a recommendation from his church pastor that the role would maximise the impact he has on young peoples’ lives while providing additional opportunities for his own personal growth.

“As a school chaplain, I’m here to assist students and the community discover Jesus and the life to be found following him,” Mr Schick said.

“We provide the spiritual support that is so integral to a young person’s holistic wellbeing.”

His role involves providing students with the opportunity to have one on-one conversations regarding life and faith, and explore opportunities to build deeper connections with the broader community, such as encouraging interaction with local youth groups.

He also engages with staff, discussing faith, church and God with them regularly to assist them in their ongoing efforts to provide spiritual support to students.

According to Carinity Education Rockhampton Principal, Lyn Harland, Aaron’s role is an integral part of the school environment.

“Aaron brings a Godly presence and compassionate ear for the students - someone who is unrelated to their school work who is there to listen to them. They appreciate his non-judging personality,” Ms Harland said.

“He meets the students at their level and builds genuine, quality relationships with them. On a personal note, Aaron brings a breath of fresh air that helps my staff and I take stock of the world around us. He gives us strength in times of adversity.”

You can support the work of Carinity chaplains by donating to the 2021 Carinity Chaplains Appeal at Carinity’s wesbite. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible.