Carjacking mum living in fear

Daniel John Lander and Fallon Samuel Wilton (pictured) pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to a raft of offences following their mini-rampage in Brisbane.

Daniel John Lander and Fallon Samuel Wilton (pictured) pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to a raft of offences following their mini-rampage in Brisbane.

TWO men were jailed on Monday for a terrifying carjacking that has left a mum-of-two living in fear.

Daniel John Lander and Fallon Samuel Wilton pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to a raft of offences following their mini-rampage in Brisbane 14 months ago.

Lander, a 29-year-old father-of-five from Toowoomba, was sentenced to three years in jail and - with time served - will be eligible for parole in October.

A serial driving offender with a history of violence, Lander was the lesser player in the evening of chaos that saw two people threatened with a tomahawk, a car forcibly stolen and that vehicle then driven into school property and rammed into a police vehicle.

Lander was charged with one count each of serious assault, armed robbery, attempted robbery, wilful damage and unlawful use of motor vehicle.

Wilton was charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, unlawful use of motor vehicle, failing to stop, possessing dangerous drugs, wilful damage and driving without a licence.

Wilton, who has connections to Toowoomba as well as Ipswich, copped four years in prison with parole after serving 15 months and will be due for release in July next year.

The court heard the men drove a stolen BMW - along with two female co-offenders - to a home in Boondall on January 25, 2018, the court heard on Monday.

Lander and the two women remained in the car while Wilton approached a young mother and her children as they were getting out of their Holden Commodore.

Waiving a tomahawk at the scared mum, Wilton forced the woman to hand over her car keys. The court heard the group jumped into the Commodore and took off.

The vehicle was eventually spotted by police but Wilton refused to pull it over.

Officers lost sight of the stolen car and a police helicopter was called in.

The quartet was again spotted and police followed them into a dead-end street at Kedron.

It was here Wilton rammed the police car and then drove into a nearby school, causing around $2000 of damage as he slammed into a boom gate, bollard and other Department of Education facilities.

The court heard the quartet fled the scene but Lander and the two women were swiftly captured.

Wilton managed to flee to a home in Kedron.

Pretending he had a gun and grabbing a hammer, he threatened the home owner with violence.

He tried to steal the man's car and only gave up after police put their dog into the vehicle.

The dog bit Wilton a number of times but he was not hospitalised.

The women were dealt with at an earlier court appearance and both Wilton and Lander were sentenced on Monday.

Judge Deborah Richards noted both men had spent the past 14 months in jail due to breaches of other court orders and also awaiting this sentence.

She said the January 25 crimes were "an escalation in offending" for both of them.

She that Wilton's threats of violence meant he would spend more time in jail than Lander.

Judge Edwards said the victims were still coming to terms with the violent confrontations, with the young mum in a particular "fearing for her safety at home and in public".

- NewsRegional