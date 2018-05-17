Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A view of inside one of the Carl's Jnr restaurants.
A view of inside one of the Carl's Jnr restaurants. Carl's Jnr
Business

Carl's Jr gets final approval for Rocky store

Michelle Gately
by
17th May 2018 4:36 PM

CARL'S JR has been given the final tick of approval by Rockhampton Regional Council to add to the city's fast] food strip.

The American burger chain will construct a new drive-through outlet on the corner of George St and Archer St, with a car park opposite George Lane.

Carl's Jr will be the latest fast food chain in the precinct that includes Red Rooster, KFC, Baskin and Robbins, Subway, and McDonald's.

A vacant property will be demolished to make way for the venue.

READ: The burger giant's plans for new Queensland store revealed

Development conditions have addressed concerns about light, noise and security infringements on surrounding properties through landscaping and fencing.

The developer has also agreed to pay for louvred awnings to be installed over the windows of the adjoining properties to increase privacy.

carls jnr carls jr carls jr burger fast food fast food chain tmbbusiness tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    BULL-TIFUL: Another service station for CQ

    BULL-TIFUL: Another service station for CQ

    News 20 new jobs for town as Puma Energy opens its latest outlet on Bruce Hwy.

    120,000 shoppers hit the aisles of Rocky's shopping centre

    120,000 shoppers hit the aisles of Rocky's shopping centre

    Smarter Shopping Businesses also participated in the Beef Australia shop window comp

    Wife gets punched in husband's street brawl

    premium_icon Wife gets punched in husband's street brawl

    Crime Joseph Alex Mellar has been chastised for getting into the fight

    Why is there a Scott Minto statue outside Suncorp?

    Why is there a Scott Minto statue outside Suncorp?

    News It seems a social media push for the 'People's Immortal' inspired it

    • 17th May 2018 5:39 PM

    Local Partners