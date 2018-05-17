Carl's Jr gets final approval for Rocky store

A view of inside one of the Carl's Jnr restaurants.

CARL'S JR has been given the final tick of approval by Rockhampton Regional Council to add to the city's fast] food strip.

The American burger chain will construct a new drive-through outlet on the corner of George St and Archer St, with a car park opposite George Lane.

Carl's Jr will be the latest fast food chain in the precinct that includes Red Rooster, KFC, Baskin and Robbins, Subway, and McDonald's.

A vacant property will be demolished to make way for the venue.

Development conditions have addressed concerns about light, noise and security infringements on surrounding properties through landscaping and fencing.

The developer has also agreed to pay for louvred awnings to be installed over the windows of the adjoining properties to increase privacy.