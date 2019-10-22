CARL’S JR OPENING: More than 1,000 burgers sold Carl’s Jr officially now open

Sasha and Lewis Carolan with children Ava, 10, and Leo, 7, trying out Carl's Jr on the opening day on Tuesday. The children gave the burgers a big thumbs up.

EAGER burger fans lined up at the doors of Carl’s Jr yesterday morning as the fast food franchise opened their doors to the public for the first time.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin on Tuesday afternoon, Carl’s Jr operations manager Ryan Saunders said the team had a great first day.

A ceremonial grand opening ceremony was held at 8am with Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow cutting the ribbon.

Around 20 people waited for the official opening and while there was a quiet period, from 10.30am it didn’t stop.

Still at 5pm, there was cars lined up onto George St, turning to go into the drive-thru and the restaurant was full with a line up at the counter.

Mr Saunders said as of 5pm they had already sold more than 1,000 burgers.

Popular items from customers were the Original Thickburger and the Western Bacon Burger.

Drive-thru trade had also surpassed front counter sales.

“The opening has been fantastic, the Rocky community has really embraced Carl’s Jr,” he said.

70 staff have been employed at the store and Mr Saunders commended them for their great work on the opening day with such pressuring conditions.

“They have been real troopers, they have really handled it and we have been looking after them making sure they keep hydrated,” he said.

Mr Saunders said he wasn’t surprised to see such a big crowd, it was on par with what they were expecting however it was similar to openings at the Gold Coast, a much bigger city in comparison to the Beef Capital.

It is expected the store will be very popular and busy for the first week.

The store is located at 106 George St, across from Red Rooster and KFC,