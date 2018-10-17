Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Giants and Bombers are in an impasse over Dylan Shiel. Picture: AAP
The Giants and Bombers are in an impasse over Dylan Shiel. Picture: AAP
AFL

Blues explore last-ditch play for Shiel

by MICHAEL WARNER
17th Oct 2018 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARLTON is meeting with Greater Western Sydney this morning to explore a last-ditch play for midfield jet Dylan Shiel.

Essendon and the Giants remain locked in a standoff over a deal for Shiel to join the Bombers before Wednesday night's 8.30pm (AEDT) trade deadline.

The Giants are demanding two-first round picks for the contracted Shiel, who may yet find himself back at the expansion club next year.

GWS has offered an exchange of later picks as part of the Shiel deal but the Bombers insist they are only prepared to part with one first-rounder, pick No.9, in this year's national draft and some later picks, including their second-round selection, 34.

 

The Giants want two first-round picks for Dylan Shiel. Picture: Phil Hillyard
The Giants want two first-round picks for Dylan Shiel. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Shiel nominated Essendon over Carlton as his preferred destination in a closely run contest for his services early last week.

The Blues have been closely monitoring the Bombers-Giants stalemate.

While a move to Carlton would be highly unlikely, GWS is prepared to hold Shiel to his 2019 contract if the impasse with Essendon is not broken.

Yesterday's deal to unload wingman Tom Scully to Hawthorn and the departure of young gun Will Setterfield has cleared up some space in GWS' bulging salary cap.

In a statement released last week after Shiel, 25, picked Essendon, a GWS spokesman said: "The Giants are prepared to discuss potential trade options with the Bombers that sees an appropriate return for the club.

"Dylan is contracted to the Giants for the 2019 season and he will remain a Giant should a suitable trade not be reached."

Related Items

Show More
afl afl trade 2018 carlton dylan shiel essendon gws giants

Top Stories

    SGBR tourism hits record breaking 7.7M visitor high

    premium_icon SGBR tourism hits record breaking 7.7M visitor high

    News REEF tourism stats at all time high as Capricornia grows.

    He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    premium_icon He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    Crime MARK Jason Rogers was described by a judge as 'emotionally unhinged'

    Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

    premium_icon Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

    Council News ELECTRONIC cars, renewable energy and floating solar farm possible

    Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    premium_icon Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    News FOR some it may have just been a shed, but not for the O'Donnells

    Local Partners