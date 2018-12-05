Menu
Police respond to a sighting of three men — one armed with a gun — with a gun entering housing commission flats in Carlton. Picture: 7 News
Two held after school lockdown

by David Hurley
5th Dec 2018 5:43 AM

Two teens have been arrested in Carlton after a school was placed into lockdown in response to reports of three men armed with guns entering nearby housing commission flats.

Leading Senior Constable Melissa Seach said police were called to the high-rise building in Drummond St about 2.45pm yesterday. A nearby school was placed into lockdown as a result.

Police searched the building before an 18-year-old Carlton man ran down Drummond St. He was arrested on the corner of Princes St just before 7pm.

Police chase and arrest a man in Carlton. Picture: David Caird
Police arrest a suspect that ran from the flats. Picture: David Caird
Sen-Constable Seach said police arrested a 17-year-old on Rathdowne St soon afterwards.

She said both were in custody, no firearm had been found and police were not searching for anyone else.

Police helped students leave the school about 5.30pm. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

SOG officers patrol the area. Picture: David Caird
Police at the scene near the housing commission flats in Carlton. Picture: David Caird
