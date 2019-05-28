‘Stupidity’: Blues star under investigation

Carlton have endured an absolute nightmare 2019 season and it's just added another ugly chapter courtesy of one of the club's most senior players.

The Blues were hopeful of getting their season back on track over the weekend and they put up a decent fight before falling short against St Kilda.

It dropped them to 1-9 and keeps them two games clear on the bottom of the ladder behind four teams.

But the ugly chapter didn't unfold during or even after the game, the moment now in question at the Blues took place on the Friday prior to the contest.

Senior player Dale Thomas is reportedly in hot water with the Blues after having "too much to drink" while attending a charity function in Melbourne.

The club spoke with Thomas and was assured it was no more than a few drinks, but as further reports began to filter through the decision has been made to go back to Thomas for clarification on just what unfolded.

"Dale Thomas went out Friday night and my understanding is had too much to drink," Caroline Wilson said on Channel 9's Footy Classified.

"It was one of the big hotels in Melbourne. A camp quality charity function. A lot of reports swirling around about what happened.

"The club heard about it, alarm bells rang. They spoke to Dale Thomas today. He assured you (Chris Judd) I think he said he had a couple of drinks.

"They weren't - you weren't happy about it. I think accepted that that's all it was. My understanding is it might have been a bit more than two drinks.

"There is even a suggestion there might have been an incident with another former footballer, Robbie Warnock who we know was also at the function, involving drink spilling.

"I don't think this is over for Dale Thomas and the club confirmed to me, just before going to air they have gone back, they are going back to Dale and will have another look at his explanation. Which is disappointing."

Carlton board member Chris Judd who appears on the show as a panel member each and every week responded to the news.

"I'm not one to infantise players - if players have a single beer or a couple of wins over dinner, I don't have a huge problem," Judd said.

"Needless to say, drinking, full-stop, in public, two days before a game when you're 1-9, fails the stupidity test clearly.

"So we'll wait and see what the result of the investigations are - I actually don't have the detail, I'm not spinning that.

"Watch this space."

Host of the show Craig Hutchinson couldn't believe what he was hearing and questioned if any player had ever done the same previously.

"I don't think we have heard of a player publicly having a drink on a Friday night before a game," Hutchinson said.

"Can you imagine your fans sitting at home tonight, you've won four games in three and a half years, and one of your most senior players, and for a while highest paid players, is out on a Friday night before a game.

"Brendon Bolton is coaching for his life on Sunday. His whole coaching life is a flash point. He has a senior player out, the optics of that 36 hours out from a game. That's unthinkable."

Judd was quick to push the report to the side and argued that until all the facts come to light, the club will deal with it then and not run with hypotheticals.