Carnarvon Gorge open despite rumours of closure from drought

STAFF at Takarakka Bush Resort have not had a very merry Christmas, with people staying away from the Carnarvon Gorge based on misinformation.

Takarakka Bush Resort manager Amanda Porter said she wanted people to know both Carnarvon Gorge National Park and Takarakka were open.

“We are surrounded by drought affected areas, but the gorge is lush and green, and Carnarvon Creek has never stopped flowing and has plenty of water in it right now, it’s like an oasis,” she said.

“There are no bushfires at Carnarvon Gorge so it’s perfectly fine to visit and Takarakka is open all year round.”

Ms Porter said there had been some mixed messages going out that were damaging the business.

“We have had visitor information centres telling people we are closed and people questioning their bookings. It’s not helpful at all,” she said.

“We are an amazing destination and for people to have the wrong message it’s really sad.

“Booking numbers have been okay, but the misinformation would have damaged business for sure.”

Ms Porter said if you’re looking for something to do, take the time to explore all Carnarvon Gorge has to offer this summer.

“The creek is flowing, the birds are singing, and the walks are simply gorgeous,” she said.

“You can go for a walk early in the morning, come back and drink beer and swim in the afternoon. It’s the perfect holiday.”

