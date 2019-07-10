Carnival expands its racing format

It is my great pleasure to welcome all visitors and racing supporters to our 2019 July Winter Racing carnival and to the mighty Clarence Valley. If it's your first time, I am very confident you will enjoy both the racing and the beautiful Clarence Valley. If you are returning, I am sure you will notice some of the great improvements in the area with many major upgrades to our road networks and industry developments. Thank you to our local council and our government representatives who have done a terrific job over recent years. The city is looking a picture and we have experienced a boom period in this region.

We have a great July carnival organised with some excellent thoroughbred racing along with numerous excellent social events. Although at time of writing we are about six weeks out, all our major races are looking good with very good inquiries from trainers far and wide as well as the locals.

This year there is one major change to the carnival format - our opening Westlawn Race day has been brought forward from the Thursday to a Sunday (June30) one week prior to the Grafton Toyota South Cup, which will be run on Sunday, July7. This change was negotiated with our major sponsor Westlawn Finance when the date was offered by Racing NSW. We believe this will give horses racing on Westlawn day a better opportunity to back up during the carnival. Westlawn management are also very pleased with the opportunity for more of their customers to enjoy their raceday on a Sunday. Black and gold fashions will also be a part of Westlawn day but it is also important to note a significant change to the main 'Ladies and Gents' fashions as these will now only be held on Grafton Cup Day.

We invite all our participants to a great Ramornie and Cup Barrier Draw Luncheon on Monday, July8 at the racecourse, in the Parade Yard Pavilion. Tickets are available to the luncheon by calling CRJC Office on 66422566. We have two excellent "entertainers” for the day in TAB's pricing guru MrGlenn Munsie and he is supported by one of Australia's ex top bookmakers and now a 'Leviathan Punter' in MrLaurie Bricknell. This day is great value at $100 a head for a very generous drinks-and-food package.

Tuesday is for the golfers or tourists to explore the Clarence and our great attractions, such as the galleries, museums or coastal villages.

On Wednesday, July10, the main carnival gets under way with the famous GDSC Ramornie Sprint followed by our feature Grafton Cup to be run over 2350m. This year our Cup is again sponsored by Gerry McMullan Contracting who won the sponsorship naming rights for the second year running at our gala Kensei Dinner held on Saturday, May25. Congratulations to Gerry and Kathy McMullan and a thank you to all our Kensei sponsors for their fantastic support every year.

The Maclean Bowling Club's Maclean Cup day is on Sunday, July14, the sponsor this year hosting the very popular children's fashion competition. We thank the MBC for their ongoing support.

I again thank all our supporters and sponsors along with our dedicated staff for enabling us to present the track and facilities in such a fine manner for all to enjoy. Thank you to The Daily Examiner and all media personnel who help us during this great carnival and throughout the year.

Graeme Green - Chairman

Clarence River Jockey Club