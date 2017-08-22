'Carnival of chaos': Mega Rocky event you can't miss

A massive night of entertainment is lined up for the Rockhampton Showgrounds next month.

MORE than 1200 tickets sold within the first three hours of going on sale for next month's Monster Motor Mania in Rockhampton.

Thousands are expected to attend the high-octane family action spectacular, which is set to explode into Rockhampton Showgrounds for one sensational night on Saturday, September 30.

There promises to be plenty of thrills and spills on the night.

Organisers are encouraging people to get in now and not risk missing out on the event, which is being delivered by the Rockhampton Speedway Club and Action Events Management.

They have spent more than a year in planning and are confident the line-up they have put together has something for everyone.

A huge response came after tickets went on sale last Thursday.

Monster mania will not only see the 1500 horse powered monsters in ultimate destruction of all in their path but also on the night one of the mighty monsters will attempt to actually jump over a fighter jet plane.

Many years ago a monster truck did attempt this but it was in very different circumstances and the driver broke his wrists on impact.

The trucks are just part of the night's entertainment.

The crasharama demolition derby is still taking entries and hopes to exceed more than 50 cars.

The no-rules derby will include dirt jumps, giant flame walls and exploding pyrotechnics.

FMX unleashed will see world-class airborne motocross warriors perform the latest back-flipping antics.

And there's more. The monster trucks will test their levels of crazy destruction with an all-in monster machinery wars where they will take on excavators, bulldozers, front-end loaders and other large machinery. It will be a carnival of chaos.

The night will include a fireworks display.

A huge stadium fireworks and light sky show and the Hellraiser's stunt team speedway action will also feature on the night.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 5pm, are on sale online at www.actioneventsmanagement.com or cash sales from Autobarn Rockhampton.

Tickets are $140 for a family pass including two adults and two kids and if you want secured grandstand seating just $10 per person extra.

For more go to the action events management website or call 0447 666782.