Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Crime

An ‘aggressive carolling’ teacher is in trouble again

17th Dec 2019 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN teacher on trial for allegedly singing "aggressively" at her neighbours is now facing a further charge in the Darwin Local Court.

Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, last week pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud in Rapid Creek.

While that matter returns to court before judge John Neill on Tuesday, a separate charge of using a carriage service to harass was mentioned in the Local Court on Monday.

Sheahan was excused from appearing and her lawyer, Robert Welfare, successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned until December 20.

amanda jane sheahan court crime education neighbour dispute teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Freak accident lands CQ grandmother in hospital

        premium_icon Freak accident lands CQ grandmother in hospital

        News FEEDBACK: How CQ grandmother was treated in the health system

        Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

        premium_icon Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

        News Teen went on five-month meth binge crime spree

        Victim calls for ‘death trap’ May Downs Rd to be fixed

        premium_icon Victim calls for ‘death trap’ May Downs Rd to be fixed

        News Less than 48 hours after Clint felt like he had been ‘hit by a bus’, another man...

        80 year-old woman vows to fight her bingo ban

        premium_icon 80 year-old woman vows to fight her bingo ban

        News Queeenslander Veronica Dobson has been banned from bingo at her local sports club.