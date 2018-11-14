Carols by Candlelight preparations underway for 2018 event

Rockhampton Carols by Candlelight preparations previous years at the Rockhampton Music Bowl. Front: Lily Cooling, Millie O'Brien and Tayah Ellis. Back: Melanie March, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Elijah March- Hoolihan and Dominic Chavasse.

Rockhampton Carols by Candlelight preparations previous years at the Rockhampton Music Bowl. Front: Lily Cooling, Millie O'Brien and Tayah Ellis. Back: Melanie March, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Elijah March- Hoolihan and Dominic Chavasse. Allan Reinikka ROK081216acarols1

FIREWORKS, a visit from Santa and some great Christmas carol singing ... that's what audiences can expect from the Mayor's Carols By Candlelight to be held in Rockhampton in December.

The Mayor's Carols by Candlelight concerts - one at the Pilbeam Theatre and a second at the Music Bowl - bring thousands of Central Queenslanders together to celebrate Christmas.

Starring local performers, the concerts are filled with joyful songs and classic Christmas carols, and there is plenty of opportunity for the audience to sing along.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said Carols by Candlelight is a great way to ring in the Christmas season.

"I think by the time December comes around many of us are looking forward to taking some time to relax and be with family and friends and Carols by Candlelight is a great way to do that,” she said.

"Whether you prefer the comfort of indoors in the Pilbeam concert or the more informal outdoor event with the markets and fireworks, Carols by Candlelight has something for everyone.”

Carols by Candlelight at the Music Bowl last year. Tamara MacKenzie

Artistic director Melanie March is putting together a wonderful evening of Christmas songs and carols.

In keeping with Legacy CQ being this year's charity recipient, there will be a moving rendition of A Silent Night - Christmas 1915, by Irish writer Cormack MacConnell, which harks back to World War I and the remarkable events that took place on Christmas Day on the Western Front in 1914 and 1915.

The Pilbeam Theatre concert on Wednesday December 12 at 7pm is a ticketed event with tickets priced at adults $12, pensioners and children $8. Tickets are on sale now at the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111 and online at www.seeitlive.com.au.

The Music Bowl concert will be held on Saturday December 15 at 7pm with entry by gold coin donation. Gates open at 5pm with markets and food stalls.

Fireworks will be held at the Music Bowl concert.

Carols by Candlelight is a Rockhampton Regional Council event supported by The Morning Bulletin, WIN Television, Triple M and other local businesses.