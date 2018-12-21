Menu
Mikaela, Bethel and Levi Appleton
Carols by the beach at last

JANN HOULEY
by
21st Dec 2018 5:00 AM
The weather was finally kind to carollers who flocked to Yeppoon yesterday for Carols by the Beach.

The event had been postponed twice due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and in the wake of TC Owen.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said the delays hadn't dampened the spirit of Christmas on the Capricorn Coast and he hoped it was "third time lucky” for the popular event.

"Community events like Carols By The Beach are a genuine credit to all those involved from the fabulous community performers and SES volunteers who provide support assistance, to our hard-working organizing committee and sponsors,” he said.

Among the revellers were first-time Christmas babies including Bethel Appleton and Sibella Williams.

christmas carols livingstone shire council tc owen
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

