Carols by the Beach Christmas spirit ready to shine

THE SPIRIT of Christmas will come to Yeppoon foreshore on Sunday, December 8 when the ‘JRT Carols by the Beach’ transforms Main Beach with an exceptional program of festive entertainment featuring a showcase of community talent.

Capricorn Coast Community Events Team chairman Bill Ludwig said the organising committee hoped this year’s Carols by The Beach would bring a welcomed boost in spirits for the community which has been struck by difficult times.

“The beachfront activities will get underway from 10am with a huge array of market stalls and rides for kids before a fantastic stage program gets underway from 4.30pm,” Mr Ludwig said.

“This year’s late afternoon and evening stage line-up will feature all the family favourites including some amazing routines with Christmas in Dance by Janelle’s Dance Academy and Katherine’s Academy of Dance and Theatre Arts.

“As always a major feature of the evening will be the colourful Lex Semple Memorial Santa Run Street Parade complete with The Aussie Cheer and Dance members ready to stunt for the crowd.

“The parade will travel down Anzac Parade from the Keppel Bay Sailing Club to Queen St at approximately 5.30pm.

Rhonda Janes will bring her vocals to the Yeppoon stage for Carols by the Beach

“From 6pm the stage program continues with an exciting variety program of traditional Christmas carols and Christmas entertainment showcasing a line-up of some of the most talented singers and entertainers in the region including the Belcanto Academy of singers and the amazing vocal talents of Rhonda Jane.

“Of course, no Carols by the Beach would be complete without a visit from Santa who will be arriving around 8pm to wish everyone a merry Christmas.

“Community events like Carols by the Beach are a genuine credit to all those involved from the fabulous community performers and SES volunteers who provide support assistance, to our hard-working organizing committee and sponsors.

“Everyone gives their time and effort to ensure the spirit of Christmas truly shines on the Capricorn Coast and this year will be no exception.”

Special thanks are extended to this year’s generous sponsors JRT Civil, Livingstone Shire Council, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Echelon Arcade Traders, The Rocks Yeppoon, Triple MMM, Channel 9 and Capricorn Coast Mirror.

Families can purchase candles and glow sticks on the night with all proceeds going to support the local school chaplaincy.

Take your picnic blankets along and enjoy the show.