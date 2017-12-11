Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Carols by the Beach draws record crowd

As night came on the Yeppoon Foreshore was flooded with thousands of people attending the Carols by the Beach
As night came on the Yeppoon Foreshore was flooded with thousands of people attending the Carols by the Beach Trish Bowman
Sean Fox
by

OVER 4000 people brought Christmas cheer to Yeppoon's Carols By The Beach on Sunday night.

Capricorn Coast residents celebrated the festive season at the coastal town's main beach.

Mr Bill Ludwig, Chair of Capricorn Coast Community Events, has been the event coordinator since its inception 18 years ago said it was undoubtedly the biggest and best Carols by the Beach concert ever staged.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"From the exceptional community talent to the outstanding crowd turn-out this year's Carols was nothing short of sensational,” Mr Ludwig said.

Crowds arrived early to take a stroll through the beach front markets, which started at 10am to try and catch a great deal before "an exceptional extended stage programme from 3pm.”

Mr Ludwig said the highlight of the afternoon festivities was the Lex Semple Memorial Christmas Run Parade at 4.30pm which saw a huge crowd line Anzac Parade in the lead-up to the evening carols programme.

"A magnificent variety programme of Christmas family entertainment kept the crowds entertained with an impressive line-up of local talent who put in a huge effort to make the afternoon and evening one to really remember,” he said.

"From bands, dancing groups, school and community choirs, comedy performances, an impressive Christmas Carols Showcase, and of course an appearance from Santa Claus before the fireworks finale, the performances were exceptional and the spirit of Christmas shone through.”

Mr Ludwig said the event's success was credit to all those involved and the community's support to make it a special night.

He wished to express special thanks to the event sponsors; JRT, Livingstone Shire Council, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Echelon Retail Arcade, NRG Industrial, Stage & Audio, Nine News, Radio Triple MMM and Capricorn Coast Mirror.

"Yeppoon SES and Police especially must also be commended for their efforts again in assisting to ensure the event ran smoothly and safely,” Mr Ludwig said.

Topics:  bill ludwig christmas carols yeppoon main beach

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Nite Life photos: 'Tis the season to party, CQ

Nite Life photos: 'Tis the season to party, CQ

FESTIVE season has well-and-truly kicked off

$30,000 for personalised plates? Tell him he's dreamin'

Gracemere man Chase Ferguson has slapped a $30,000 price tag on this set of personalised plates.

Would you pay $30K for these plates? Or does he have 'no idea'

UPDATE: Teen arrested over $50,000-plus Rocky jewel heist

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.

CRIME MAP: Cops say this quiet suburb has become a target

CQ woman makes history, knocking down gender stereotypes

Brianna Pidgeon working on a motive water pump replacement.

Brianna Pidgeon is proving girls can get their hands dirty too

Local Partners