Carols by the Beach draws record crowd

As night came on the Yeppoon Foreshore was flooded with thousands of people attending the Carols by the Beach

OVER 4000 people brought Christmas cheer to Yeppoon's Carols By The Beach on Sunday night.

Capricorn Coast residents celebrated the festive season at the coastal town's main beach.

Mr Bill Ludwig, Chair of Capricorn Coast Community Events, has been the event coordinator since its inception 18 years ago said it was undoubtedly the biggest and best Carols by the Beach concert ever staged.

"From the exceptional community talent to the outstanding crowd turn-out this year's Carols was nothing short of sensational,” Mr Ludwig said.

Crowds arrived early to take a stroll through the beach front markets, which started at 10am to try and catch a great deal before "an exceptional extended stage programme from 3pm.”

Mr Ludwig said the highlight of the afternoon festivities was the Lex Semple Memorial Christmas Run Parade at 4.30pm which saw a huge crowd line Anzac Parade in the lead-up to the evening carols programme.

"A magnificent variety programme of Christmas family entertainment kept the crowds entertained with an impressive line-up of local talent who put in a huge effort to make the afternoon and evening one to really remember,” he said.

"From bands, dancing groups, school and community choirs, comedy performances, an impressive Christmas Carols Showcase, and of course an appearance from Santa Claus before the fireworks finale, the performances were exceptional and the spirit of Christmas shone through.”

Mr Ludwig said the event's success was credit to all those involved and the community's support to make it a special night.

He wished to express special thanks to the event sponsors; JRT, Livingstone Shire Council, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Echelon Retail Arcade, NRG Industrial, Stage & Audio, Nine News, Radio Triple MMM and Capricorn Coast Mirror.

"Yeppoon SES and Police especially must also be commended for their efforts again in assisting to ensure the event ran smoothly and safely,” Mr Ludwig said.