Carols fundraise for Make-A-Wish

Two decades of carol singing and Christmas cheer at the annual Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight has seen over $200,000 donated to local charities.

This year $9393 was raised from tickets sales at the Pilbeam Theatre concert and donations at both the Pilbeam Theatre and Music Bowl events.

Rockhampton Region Acting Mayor Cherie Rutherford said council was proud to donate this year’s proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Australia Rockhampton branch – a non-profit organisation that helps to make the wishes of children with life threatening illnesses come true.

“Thanks to the community’s generosity and support for the annual Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight we have reached an incredible milestone with $200,000 donated to charities over the last two decades,” Cr Rutherford said.

“A big thankyou to all of our sponsors and performers who made this year’s carols concerts so wonderful. To be able to hand over a $9,393 cheque to Make-A-Wish at the end of it all is the icing on the cake.”

Make-A-Wish Australia Chief Executive Officer Sally Bateman said that wishes complement a child’s medical treatment, with the power to calm, distract and inspire at the time they need it most.

“Our vision is to grant the wish of every eligible child. As a trusted children’s charity with a local presence in the Rockhampton community, we rely on our generous donors, volunteers and partners to make it happen,” she said.

“The generous donation of over $9,300 from the public at the Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight concerts will go toward granting more wishes – anything from purchasing a cubby, to a puppy who’ll offer companionship or paying for flights & accommodation for a wish child who has wished to take their family on holiday,” Ms Bateman said.

The Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight is a Rockhampton Regional Council event, supported by The Morning Bulletin, Triple M, WIN Television, Sizzler and other local businesses.