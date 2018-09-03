Carol's heart-warming mission to care for war widows

CAROL'S CARE: Yeppoon Legatee, Carol Gorton has been with Legayc for about 10 months, and in that time has bult strong relationships with war widows such as 100 year-old Mrs Annie Brooker.

CAROL'S CARE: Yeppoon Legatee, Carol Gorton has been with Legayc for about 10 months, and in that time has bult strong relationships with war widows such as 100 year-old Mrs Annie Brooker. Sean Fox

AFTER meeting Yeppoon legatee Carol Gorton, you quickly grasp her compassion for others.

Mrs Gorton joined Legacy about 10 months ago, where she is guided by the organisation's Community Service Officer to assist war widows.

She provides support to individual widows in their homes, and looks after those located within the Yeppoon area. Her duties range from helping clients with veteran affairs to ensuring they have safety measures in place throughout their homes, whether if it's screen doors or handrails.

The volunteer has formed strong bonds with her clients, particularly 100 year-old Mrs Annie Brooker, who she currently visits at a Blue Care respite centre in Yeppoon.

"She's always happy, and even though she can't move or get around now, she's an absolute delight,” Mrs Gorton said of Mrs Brooker.

Mrs Gorton enjoys a laugh with Mrs Brooker upon every visit, who has been a joy for her to care for.

A welcome visitor to many homes, Mrs Gorton said it was rewarding to be a legatee and wished she had joined the group sooner.

"Some ladies don't get to see people very often, sometimes people haven't got any relations so they're really by themselves,' Mrs Gorton said.

"You're really accepted into their families, it's a lovely feeling.”

A former co-worker suggested Mrs Gorton (who is also a Rotary member) join the group.

And despite feeling nervous about the workload she believed would be involved in the role, she came on board.

While she didn't have a military background, Mrs Gorton still has a great amount of respect for those who served for our country, and her father who played an important role in Darwin during World War Two.

Mrs Gorton's father suffered an injury which prohibited him from fighting in the war; however, he was sent to Darwin to repair planes during this period of time.

"My dad had lost his fingers in an accident so he couldn't go to the war,” Mrs Gorton said.

As a child, a young Mrs Gorton would join her siblings to attend events to commemorate those who had served for our country.

"We always went to Anzac Day parades and thought about it a lot.”

Visit Legacy Rockhampton in Archer St. Contact the team on (07) 4922 4010.