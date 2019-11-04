Carols may be bowled out before Christmas

THE fight to knock down the music bowl shell has been narrowed down to just one business.

Rockhampton Regional Council moved to demolish the shell in late August, strictly stating it would only be the shell that would be removed and the flat performance space and shaped seating area would remain.

The invitation to quote closed in early October and it was mentioned at Wednesday’s community services committee meeting four quotes were received.

Two of these quotes were over the allocation and it was later revealed the third didn’t have the correct licences.

This leaves only one business.

However they are not available until late November which pushes it for time for the Carols by Candlelight to be held.

Mayor Margaret Strelow did ask if it could be demolished after the carols but it was realised engineers would not approve a certificate to use the venue if the shell was still constructed.

In 2014, a report by Brown Consulting found the then 30-year-old structure was riddled with corrosion throughout the roof area, especially towards the top of the sound shell due to a lack of proper drainage and the concrete and masonry substructure was showing signs of deterioration.

According to the September 2019 report, $152,720 has been allocated in the budget for the demolition with $130 spent to date.

It is still planned after the demolition of the shell this year and for more years to come, Carols by Candelight would remain at the venue.

It was also discussed being an outdoor venue, there are back-up plans in place to hold the event at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the showgrounds if it does rain.

Carols will also be held at Pilbeam Theatre for those who prefer an indoor venue, particularly for elderly people