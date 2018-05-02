Carolyn proves there's more to art then just painting

CAROLYN Sandaver always had a creative streak which ran through her blood, but it wasn't until late last year that she finally had to chance to put it to good use.

Quitting her job working at an accounting firm, Carolyn bought an art business in East St.

Renaming it InspirexArt, she kick started a business which offered painting lessons with a twist.

From Paint 'n' Sip lessons to children's classes, the business owner found her calling in watching her art students develop both their painting skills and self-confidence.

Owning a motel out of Mareeba up north, the art teacher made her way down to Rockhampton for a "tree change” after taking on the business.

"An opportunity presented itself and I am a bit of a risk taker and just decided, yes I can do something with this business,” she said.

"I took over the business and Tau came on board and we are really focusing on getting the business up and running.”

Carolyn said the biggest draw card for originally delving into the business was watching people grow.

"The bigger picture here is that there is such a great opportunity to develop peoples skills,” she said.

"Not only that but art offers a form of relaxation and getting away from everyday issues because you totally get lost in developing art.”