Carolyn’s everyday could save your life Every day has a new emergency

BUSTING to wee, Royal Flying Doctor Service manager Carolyn Overy had snakes on her mind as she found a place to go in the bush when an inquisitive station dog gave her the fright of her life.

“I was facing the aircraft when the dog came and sniffed my bottom,” Ms Overy said.

She was heading back from a rural community when the plane was diverted to a snake bite victim and they went into land.

Her funny story is just an average day of how erratic life is as a nurse on board the Royal Flying Doctor Service flights.

The clinical and base operations manager has been a nurse in the air for the past nine years, which can have her travelling from across the state, all in a 12-hour shift.

“A normal day can be anything from taking patients from Rockhampton Hospital to Brisbane or we could be going out to Longreach, Barcaldine or to the west Queensland border,” she said.

The Rockhampton team is the busiest in the state with their Central Queensland location putting them in the perfect position to assist anyone from northern Queensland to New South Wales.

In one shift, the Rockhampton crew can travel up to three legs of transport with as many as three patients on board at any one time.

“I just love the variety of the day, you never know what the day is going to be like and who you’re going to meet,” she said.

With a pilot and nurse on board, the aircraft acts is a functional intensive care unit and has the potential to become a birth suite.

Ms Overy is yet to help deliver a baby in the air and she plans to keep it that way.

“If we can avoid adding an extra person to our flight that’d be great,” she said.

The flight team is called out to any medical assistance jobs including snake bites, car accidents and even patients requiring transport home for Christmas.

All nurses on board need to have at least three years experience in an emergency department or ICU and have to be a qualified midwife.

“It can be urgent medical treatment or a change of level of care depending on where they are,” she said.

After growing up in a country town, ensuring people have access to medical assistance regardless of where they are located is a cause close to Ms Overy’s heart.

“I always believed you shouldn’t be disadvantaged in health care because of where you choose to live,” she said.

Helping assist nurses and doctors in rural hospitals is a favourite perk of the job.

“They’re never alone – we’re always willing to come give them a hand,” she said.

While helping people is her daily duty, every day is just as significant as the next because she knows, to her patients, the medical assistance could be the most important day of their lives.