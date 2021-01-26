Menu
A woman’s been arrested after chaotic scenes at a suburban shopping centre car park, accused allegedly attacking another woman with her windscreen wipers.
Crime

Car park chaos as woman ‘attacked with windscreen wipers’

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
26th Jan 2021 7:19 AM
A woman who went on a rampage at a southwest Sydney shopping centre, smashing her car into another vehicle before allegedly assaulting a woman with windscreen wipers, will face court today.

Police allege the 49-year-old drove her vehicle into another car at Bradbury shopping centre around 5pm on Monday.

Officers believe she knew the driver of the other vehicle.

The woman then allegedly removed the windscreen wipers from her car before using them to assault the other driver.

She also assaulted the woman's passenger.

Chaotic scenes... Bradbury Shopping Centre.
Chaotic scenes... Bradbury Shopping Centre.

Officers from Campbelltown City Police Area Command went to the carpark a short time later.

The woman the allegedly struck out at the officers as they arrested her.

She was taken to Campbelltown Police Station where she was charged with predatory driving, common assault, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and assault police officer in the execution of duty while occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Rosemeadow woman was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court today.

Originally published as Carpark chaos as woman 'attacked with windscreen wipers'

