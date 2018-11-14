Carpark shooting accused's unusual bail request

Frank Nemcek has been granted bail.

A TRIP to South Australia is on the cards for a man arrested after a daytime carpark shooting.

Frank Nemcek's previous interstate trip after the Currimundi Marketplace shooting was to Victoria - and ended with his arrest.

But a court granted the Greenslopes man bail on Tuesday, after defence counsel Angus Edwards proposed "onerous” conditions.

Mr Nemcek, in his mid-50s, and his son Fabian Nicholas Nemcek were charged after the October 19 shooting.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard the alleged victim was hospitalised.

Frank Nemcek was arrested in Victoria three days later.

Sunshine Coast CIB and anti-bikie Taskforce Maxima detectives flew to Melbourne and had Mr Nemcek extradited last month.

On Tuesday, Mr Edwards said an attempted murder charge Frank Nemcek faced "could not be said to be strong at all”.

Mr Edwards said the alleged victim "followed” the Nemceks before approaching the father.

He said his client risked "languishing” in jail too long.

Mr Edwards proposed Mr Nemcek go live with a relative in South Australia and have drug screening and daily reporting conditions.

But a prosecutor said any suggestion about the Crown case's strength was premature.

The Crown opposed bail.

The court heard Mr Nemcek was on bail for different charges when the alleged shooting happened.

"This is a case which ... teeters on the brink,” Justice Glenn Martin said when weighing up whether to grant bail.

"It's not a weak case but it's hard to say more than that.”

Mr Nemcek was charged with armed robbery and attempted robbery, as well as attempted murder.

But Justice Martin said "strict conditions” could help Mr Nemcek ameliorate any concerns.

The conditions included $200,000 surety and a night-time curfew.

Bail was granted.

Last month the younger Nemcek was also charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and attempted robbery, the Sunshine Coast Daily reported. -NewsRegional