Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Samuel Thomas Welsh faced Yeppoon Magistrates Court on November 26.
Samuel Thomas Welsh faced Yeppoon Magistrates Court on November 26.
Crime

Carpenter makes ‘poor call’, drives after 10 beers

Timothy Cox
4th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YEPPOON carpenter made a “poor call” when he drank nearly a dozen beers and decided to drive just a few hours later.

Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on November 26 that Samuel Thomas Welsh, 25, drank 10 beers and some spirits late at night on November 14.

About 4.05am the next morning, police pulled Welsh over near Anzac Parade, and had a bloodalcohol content reading of .10.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she was “satisfied” Welsh was “a fit and proper person to have a restrictive license”.

“Your traffic history also is excellent really,” she said.

“I accept that it is out of character and you made a poor call.”

Welsh pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was fined $650, disqualified from driving for 10 months, and was issued a class C licence for work purposes.

drink driver name and shame tmbcourt tmbcrime yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small win in breakthrough medicine for cancer patients

        Premium Content Small win in breakthrough medicine for cancer patients

        News Patients deemed unsuitable for standard treatment will receive revolutionary medicine.

        Scholarship offered to research the health of Fitzroy Basin

        Premium Content Scholarship offered to research the health of Fitzroy Basin

        News $2000 is being offered to attract a CQUniversity student to research the health of...

        UPDATE: Lucky escape after driver ‘runs red light’

        Premium Content UPDATE: Lucky escape after driver ‘runs red light’

        Breaking Police reportedly stumbled upon the incident while travelling through the area.

        Dam’s 4WD ban outrages enthusiasts and locals

        Premium Content Dam’s 4WD ban outrages enthusiasts and locals

        News Signs have been erected by the council threatening to fine 4WD and motorbike riders...