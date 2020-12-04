Carpenter makes ‘poor call’, drives after 10 beers

A YEPPOON carpenter made a “poor call” when he drank nearly a dozen beers and decided to drive just a few hours later.

Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on November 26 that Samuel Thomas Welsh, 25, drank 10 beers and some spirits late at night on November 14.

About 4.05am the next morning, police pulled Welsh over near Anzac Parade, and had a bloodalcohol content reading of .10.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said she was “satisfied” Welsh was “a fit and proper person to have a restrictive license”.

“Your traffic history also is excellent really,” she said.

“I accept that it is out of character and you made a poor call.”

Welsh pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was fined $650, disqualified from driving for 10 months, and was issued a class C licence for work purposes.