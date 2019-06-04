Carpenter takes a chance on his skills

TAKING A RISK: Ryan Lawson, 23, has just started his own carpentry business, Lawsons Carpentry and Furniture Service, in Clermont. He will also be the primary installer of Rubber Stone in the region.

AT JUST 23, carpenter Ryan Lawson decided to take a chance and start his own business.

After taking five years to do his apprenticeship, Mr Lawson came to Clermont to work for Daley Built Constructions, but he knew he wanted the challenge of working for himself.

"I was scared, it was a big thing to have constant work,” he said. "I bought a house in town and I have a young family, so I have to have constant work to provide for that.”

Some of Ryan Lawson's work. Ryan Lawson

On Monday last week Lawsons Carpentry and Furniture Service went live on Facebook and the support and requests for jobs have been flowing in. So far, he's accumulated nearly 500 likes and garnered support from friends, family and the Clermont community.

Originally from Dysart, Mr Lawson had lived in Clermont for two and a half years when he decided it was time to start his own business.

"In addition to the carpentry, I make custom-made furniture, outdoor bars, tables, anything, anything in the timber, fencing,” he said.

Mr Lawson said he had always enjoyed being able to have an idea in his head and bring it to life with his carpentry skills.

"It's just the thrill of it, to make something... when it comes out looking good,” he said. "And to turn that into a job, and it's something that you love... it's not really a job.

In addition to providing a range of carpentry services, Mr Lawson will also be the only supplier of Rubber Stone, the soft rubber material used on many playgrounds, in the region.

"From Dysart, Middlemount, Clermont, Moranbah, Emerald probably even towards Rocky as well - hopefully it goes well. I'm just glad they've given me the opportunity to do it,” he said.

You can find Lawsons Carpentry and Furniture Service on Facebook.