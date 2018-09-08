Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carpet python found in toilet at Tarragindi home. Brisbane Snake Catchers
Carpet python found in toilet at Tarragindi home. Brisbane Snake Catchers
Environment

Another snake in the toilet

by Brayden Heslehurst
31st Jan 2019 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER snake has been found having a relaxing soak in the toilet of a Brisbane home this morning.

This time it was a 2m carpet python found in the toilet of a couple's home in the southside suburb of Tarragindi at 5.30am.

 

Carpet python found in toilet of Tarragindi home. Picture: Brisbane Snake Catchers
Carpet python found in toilet of Tarragindi home. Picture: Brisbane Snake Catchers

It is the second sighting of a snake in a toilet by the Brisbane Snake Catchers in just two weeks.

"The gentleman went to go for his morning wee at 5.30am when he said he noticed a large mass and initially in disgust called out to his fiance thinking she hadn't flushed the toilet," Brisbane Snake Catchers posted on their Facebook page

"Soon after he realised it wasn't last nights dinner, it was a 2 metre long carpet python instead."

More Stories

editors picks environment snake

Top Stories

    Driver trapped in cattle truck crash on Yeppoon Rd

    Driver trapped in cattle truck crash on Yeppoon Rd

    Breaking Emergency services on scene and helicopter rescue service on the way

    • 31st Jan 2019 5:24 PM
    Setback in Neerkol employee's defence against allegations

    premium_icon Setback in Neerkol employee's defence against allegations

    Crime Historical child sex allegations case latest

    • 31st Jan 2019 4:10 PM
    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.

    REVEALED: When you'll be able to use the hospital car park

    premium_icon REVEALED: When you'll be able to use the hospital car park

    Health Construction work began at the site in December 2017