The huge carpet python after it caught and ate a beloved family cat. Picture: Facebook/elitesnakecatchingbrisbane
The huge carpet python after it caught and ate a beloved family cat. Picture: Facebook/elitesnakecatchingbrisbane
Carpet snake eats Brisbane family’s pet

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Jan 2019 2:14 PM
A FAMILY in Brisbane has lost their beloved pet cat after a massive carpet python consumed it yesterday.

In a Facebook posts which has already received hundreds of comments and shares, Brisbane Snake Catchers said it was a sad day for the Wishart family.

"An unfortunate situation for residents in Wishart today when they found a Large Carpet python consuming one of their two cats," the post read.

Brisbane Snake Catchers went on to explain the heartbroken owners accepted it was a circle of life type situation.

 

"The residents were sad for obvious reasons but realised it was only natural for the python to do so and agreed they need to keep a better eye on them and even better keep them indoors," they wrote.

"This is another reason to be mindful of letting cats roam they can be subject to other animals as well."

The photo attached shows the large python with a bulge in its stomach before the snake catchers removed it from the resident's property.

Brisbane Snake Catchers wrote large outdoor cat enclosures are also a great way to keep beloved pets safe from the hunting of other native wildlife.

