Carrie Bickmore announces pregnancy
Carrie Bickmore’s adorable pregnancy announcement

by Staff writer
21st Jun 2018 12:26 PM | Updated: 12:26 PM

CARRIE Bickmore has announced that she and her partner Chris Walker are expecting their second baby together in a cute social media post.

The Project host took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing: "Hey some exciting news to share with you. We are having a BABY. How funny is Evie asking if it's twins. No honey it's not twins!!!!!!"

Bickman shared a video where she and her son Oliver tell younger daughter Evie about the impending new arrival.

"Guess what, Evie?" the 37-year-old says in the clip, before Oliver says, "We're having a baby".

"Mummy's having a baby," repeats Bickmore, as three-year-old Evie reacts with excitement.

Bickmore's husband Chris Walker watches on, smiling, as they share the news.

When Bickmore adds, "There's a baby in Mummy's tummy," Evie looks at her stomach and asks, "Now?!"

The family laughs after Evie asks if she's having twins.
"Yeah, there's a baby in there growing now," Bickmore tells her.

"Is it a girl or a boy?" the little girl asks. "Are you going to have twins?"

The whole family then erupts in laughter.

Carrie Bickmore with her kids Evie and Ollie.
Bickmore had son Oliver in 2007 with her husband Greg Lange, who passed away from brain cancer in 2010.

She and Walker welcomed Evie to the family in 2015.

