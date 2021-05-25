The host couldn't help but laugh. Picture: Channel 10

The host couldn't help but laugh. Picture: Channel 10

During a segment on The Project on Monday night, Peter Helliar showcased a hilariously awkward photo of Carrie Bickmore as a teenage girl at her year 12 formal.

While discussing a news story about an American school that censored female student's cleavage in the school photos, Pete pulled out this incredible photo.

Carrie's awkward photo was shared on The Project. Picture: Channel 10

"I think you should look the way you look when you're 16," Carrie said.

"If I think about the things at the time I would have done to myself differently if I could have, I'm glad that I couldn't," she added.

"Back in the day they photoshopped you to look like a ventriloquist in one of your high school photos," laughed Pete when he pulled the photo up.

"What is THAT?' Steve Price added.

"That's my year twelve ball!" laughed Carrie.

"I so desperately wanted him [Carrie's date] to kiss me that night and I only found out years later I never had a chance," she cackled.

The host couldn't help but laugh. Picture: Channel 10

It's not the first time Carrie has shared awkward teenage photos of herself.

In February, she shared the extremely relatable photos on social media.

"The 90's.....when you didn't get the chance to take a photo multiple times til you got one with your eyes open," she jokingly captioned the photos.

Carrie's followers were quick to make their way to add their own experiences.

Lisa Wilkinson wrote, "Or get it in the centre of the shot. So cute."

"And you had to wait to print them to see," one fan wrote.

"And when boob tubes were life," another user wrote.

Carrie Bickmore posted hilarious throwbacks earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as Carrie's embarrassment on The Project