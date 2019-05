A 63-year-old man has been charged with being under the influence of liquor after he was located by police passed out in his car on Rodgers Creek Rd, Rodgers Creek, at 3am Sunday.

He registered a blood-alcohol level of .175.

The man also had four firearms in the vehicle and has been charged with being in possession of firearms whilst under the influence of liquor.

He will face Warwick Magistrates Court on June 26.