Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An inferno has broken out at a wrecking yard in Seisia, near Bamaga, with about 30 cars, a home and fuel drums all alight. PICTURE: FACEBOOK
An inferno has broken out at a wrecking yard in Seisia, near Bamaga, with about 30 cars, a home and fuel drums all alight. PICTURE: FACEBOOK
Crime

Cars, boat destroyed in suspicious blaze

by Caitlin Smith
2nd Sep 2019 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than two dozens cars have been destroyed in a fire at a mechanic's workshop in Queensland's Far North.

The fire occurred at Seisia, near Bamaga, near the top of Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

The fire at the Tradesman Way business started about 1pm yesterday and police say about 25 boats were destroyed, along with a boat and a dwelling.

Police say the fire is being treated as suspicious and anyone with information should contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
arson crime fire

Top Stories

    Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    premium_icon Peter Dutton: ‘Why Tamil family must go’

    Opinion Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has spoken out on why family must return to Sri Lanka and why he won’t take a ‘moral lecture’ on the issue.

    Southern Suburbs bring 14 year dynasty to an end

    premium_icon Southern Suburbs bring 14 year dynasty to an end

    Sport Players leave it all on the field in a nail-biter final to remember

    Souths get over the line in thrilling A1 women's final

    premium_icon Souths get over the line in thrilling A1 women's final

    Sport Co-captain says it was trust that gave them the edge

    PHOTO GALLERY: Railways club immortals

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Railways club immortals

    News Former stars of the field mark 40 years since legendary grand final