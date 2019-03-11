Cars cleared from Bruce Hwy crash north of Rocky

10.20AM: TWO vehicles involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway have been cleared from the road.

The people involved were assessed by paramedics but did not require further treatment in hospital.

9.20AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest a police officer came across the two vehicle crash, which may be affecting traffic flow.

It's understood two patients need assessing but are out of the vehicles.

The crash happened about 5km north of the Stanage Bay turn-off.