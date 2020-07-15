Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Road Trauma Training
News

Cars collide with roaming cow on Peak Downs Highway

Tara Miko
15th Jul 2020 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COLLISION with a cow on the Peak Downs Highway has left a teenager with leg and spinal injuries.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Nebo just after 7pm Tuesday with reports two cars had struck a cow.

One of the vehicles rolled as a result of the collision, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene before taking a man in his late teens to Mackay Base Hospital.

He suffered possible leg and spinal injuries, and was transported in a stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp
nebo peak downs highway peak downs highway crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        25 new jobs as work begins on $12.5m Rookwood bridge

        premium_icon 25 new jobs as work begins on $12.5m Rookwood bridge

        News ‘Rookwood Weir has already delivered 40 jobs at Thirsty Creek and Gogango, and the Riverslea Bridge now means up to another 25.’

        $1B ring road up for design tender

        premium_icon $1B ring road up for design tender

        News More detailed designs must be drawn for the Rockhampton Ring Road before...

        Cougher back in court for another COVID-19 related offence

        premium_icon Cougher back in court for another COVID-19 related offence

        News A woman who deliberately coughed on police threw bricks at an aged care facility...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: How does council determine rates?

        premium_icon LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: How does council determine rates?

        Letters to the Editor Readers have their say on rates, share SMSs to the editor.