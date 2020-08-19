Menu
Multiple cars have been crushed and emergency services are on scene after a scaffolding collapse on the NSW Central Coast.
Cars crushed as wall of scaffolding falls

by Sarah McPhee
19th Aug 2020 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM

A row of cars have been crushed and there are reports one person has head injuries after a scaffolding collapse in Gosford on the New South Wales Central Coast.

﻿A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au they attended the scene around 3pm on Wednesday along with NSW Ambulance paramedics.

Nine reports the incident occurred on the intersection of Gosford's main street - Mann St - and Erina St.

All lanes of Mann St are closed in both directions between Erina St East and Donnison St.

 

More to come

Originally published as Cars crushed as wall of scaffolding falls

scaffolding collapse

