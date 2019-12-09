Cars racing on CQ highway force motorists off road

RACE CARS: Police seek more information about two cars who reportedly forced other drivers off the road.

3.50pm: Police are on alert following reports of two vehicles racing each other on the Capricorn Highway west of Rockhampton.

Witnesses rang police advising that a white sedan and a red Nissan Nivara were racing at high speed and forcing other vehicles off the road near Stanwell.

The incident happened about 3.45pm shortly after Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services, the Honourable Mark Ryan MP and Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating launched Operation Romeo Sleigh.

Assistant Commissioner Keating said Operation Romeo Sleigh will focus on keeping Queensland road users safe over the busy seven-week period.

“Operation Romeo Sleigh will be in effect as of Friday, December 13 and will continue right through until the first week of school is complete on Friday, January 31,” Assistant Commissioner Keating said in Brisbane today.

“This will allow police to focus on road users during Christmas and the busy back to school period.

“As always, officers will be focused on the Fatal Five, ensuring that road users are not negatively affected by not wearing seatbelts, drugs or alcohol, speeding, distraction or fatigue or any other unsafe behaviour.

“This is traditionally a time for family and we want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to not only arrive at their holiday destinations safely, but also return to them safely as well.

“This Christmas road safety operation means a state wide traffic policing initiative is in place, designed to reduce serious injury and fatal traffic crashes.”

The operation will not only see officers taking the usual highly visible policing approach, but also attending planned events and engaging with community members on the importance of driving safely for all Queenslanders and their visitors.

All Operation Romeo Sleigh activities will remind community members and road users of the importance of safe driving behaviours and enforce any identified unsafe behaviours.

Minister Mark Ryan said the end of year period, while a joyous one, often saw an increase in road safety related issues.

“We know that this time of year means more people using our roads,” Minister Ryan said.

“Officers are launching this operation to ensure our safety.

“We are asking everyone to take care and make the choice to practise safe driving behaviour when getting behind the wheel.

“When you are stopped for random driver testing for drugs or alcohol, or see officers out and about over the Christmas and New Year period, know that as always, your safety is their priority.

“Whether it’s mobile phone use, speeding or driving tired, do the right thing and make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.

“We hope everyone stays safe and enjoys this holiday season.”