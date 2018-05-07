Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
Crime

Cars stolen from Frenchville overnight now in police hands

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
7th May 2018 11:53 AM

2.45PM: TWO vehicles stolen from a Frenchville address overnight, after thieves first broke into a residence and stole the keys, have been found.

A post by one of the owners on a Facebook feed shows the cars have been located and were in the hands of police by 2.30pm.

11.53am: THIEVES broke into a house in Frenchville overnight, took the keys to two vehicles and fled in the cars.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating the thefts.

He said thieves broke into a Phillip Ave address between 10.30pm and 7am and took off with a Nissan X Trail and a Toyota Yaris after finding the keys in the house.

break and enter cars theft tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Loungeroom to luxury: Yeppoon woman's road to beauty success

    premium_icon Loungeroom to luxury: Yeppoon woman's road to beauty success

    Business STARTING out at just18-years-old, Abby Stephan celebrates 4 years in business and hopes to empower other young women.

    Time-lapse: Hoards of visitors as Beef Australia begins

    Time-lapse: Hoards of visitors as Beef Australia begins

    News ROLLING: Stay tuned for all the highlights from the ground

    'We'll never be defeated': Rocky workers' impassioned march

    premium_icon 'We'll never be defeated': Rocky workers' impassioned march

    Politics UNION members take to the streets in Labour Day demonstration

    Local Partners