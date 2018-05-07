Cars stolen from Frenchville overnight now in police hands

2.45PM: TWO vehicles stolen from a Frenchville address overnight, after thieves first broke into a residence and stole the keys, have been found.

A post by one of the owners on a Facebook feed shows the cars have been located and were in the hands of police by 2.30pm.

11.53am: THIEVES broke into a house in Frenchville overnight, took the keys to two vehicles and fled in the cars.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were investigating the thefts.

He said thieves broke into a Phillip Ave address between 10.30pm and 7am and took off with a Nissan X Trail and a Toyota Yaris after finding the keys in the house.