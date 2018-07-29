Cars stolen, smashed in late night Rocky crime spree

Queensland Police Service are investigating a string of vehicle crimes in Wandal overnight. Lachlan Webley's car was one of six cars damaged.

TAKING a taxi home after a few drinks should be applauded for Lachlan Webley.

But this thoughtful decision became a nightmare for the Rockhampton football player who was victim to a string of car break-ins overnight.

Between midnight and 8.30am, Queensland Police Service believe six cars were damaged along Lion Creek Rd and Morgan St with two of them being stolen.

Lachlan said he played football on Saturday night at Victoria Park and left his car at the fields as he normally did.

He was woken to a call from his work friend who delivered the bad news.

His car windscreen and windows had been smashed.

"Nothing was stolen that I could see though, I didn't have many valuables in there,” he said.

Lachlan's car was one of two vehicles with smashed windscreens; another two were damaged and robbed and two were stolen.

A spokesperson from QPS said one of the stolen cars was recovered on nearby Thozet Rd around 6am.

Police were still looking for the other stolen vehicle which was described as a 1991 white Mitsubishi Magna with registration plates 746 STL.