Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Ballina man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.
A Ballina man being held on remand was allegedly murdered by another inmate in June.
Crime

Man accused of murdering Ballina inmate faces court

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Nov 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 26th Nov 2019 5:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE case against a man accused of murdering a Ballina man while in jail has been adjourned to 2020.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, has been accused of murdering 52-year-old Geoffrey Fardell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11.

It's understood Mr Fardell was being held on remand and was due to face Ballina Local Court the following week.

Mr Reay's matter went before Kempsey Local Court last week, where Magistrate B Thomas ordered a Case Conference Certificate be filed by February 19, 2020.

Mr Reay has entered no formal pleas to the charge against him and remains in custody.

The matter is set to return to Kempsey Local Court on February 19, 2020 for further mention, where Mr Reay is expected to attend via audio visual link for committal.

kempsey local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community projects get a major funding boost

        premium_icon Community projects get a major funding boost

        News Four projects received a funding boost in the latest round of council’s grant program for sustainability initiatives.

        Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        premium_icon Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        News Next community forum announced for rehab centre debate

        A new-look branding scheme for red cross blood service

        premium_icon A new-look branding scheme for red cross blood service

        News ROCKHAMPTON residents may have already noticed things look different at their local...

        Skipper’s desperate plea for help after 4.5m vessel overturns

        premium_icon Skipper’s desperate plea for help after 4.5m vessel...

        News YEPPOON Coast Guard crew comes to the rescue on local waters over the weekend.