Case delayed for Moranbah man charged over ‘brutal’ assault

The case against David Rawiri Edwards was adjourned at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10, 2021.

A case against a Moranbah father, which has been before the court since November, has been pushed back again to allow police to provide further evidence.

Criminal lawyer Andrew Hanlon, of Potts Lawyers, appeared on behalf of David Rawiri Edwards via phone at Moranbah Magistrates Court on June 10, 2021.

Edwards, the owner of Treespec CQ, was arrested and charged in October with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm following ongoing investigations into an alleged attack on Justin Karl Herlihy, 47, on September 30.

At the first appearance on November 2, Magistrate Robert Walker said Edwards allegedly took a metre-long black metal bar and struck the victim in the shin area before striking in other areas including his head, face and arms in a “brutal” assault.

Mr Herlihy was allegedly left in his own car outside his mother's house on Mills Avenue, Moranbah, before being flown to Mackay with life threatening injuries and extensive broken bones.

The matter has been before the court since November. Picture: Tara Miko

On Thursday, Mr Hanlon was seeking specific notes relating to particular police attendances and potential recordings, which included some details requested on February 11 and a further request made on May 7.

He said it was likely the matter would proceed by an application to cross examine witnesses at committal, although the information requested was likely to inform the application.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said he had been in conference with the Detective Sergeant, who was of the opinion that all disclosure had been made.

Sergeant Cramp was seeking a further adjournment to follow up on the further information Mr Hanlon requested.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the case had been going through mentions since February in relation to Mr Hanlon’s claim of outstanding materials.

“The matter has been going on for far too long,” he said.

“The committal has been held up for about four months over this.

“I want to set some appropriate direction.”

Mr Walker directed that all outstanding materials were to be provided without delay, with a further direction that any necessary application for disclosure direction be filed by close of business on June 24.

The matter was adjourned to Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 15 for committal mention.

Edwards’ bail was enlarged.

Originally published as Case delayed for Moranbah man charged over ‘brutal’ assault