Case proceeds for Moranbah man charged over ‘brutal’ assault

The case against David Rawiri Edwards has been adjourned to June at Moranbah Magistrates Court. Picture: Tara Miko

A Moranbah man, who was charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, remains on bail following a further court adjournment on Thursday.

David Rawiri Edwards, the owner of Treespec CQ, was arrested and charged in October, following ongoing investigations into the alleged attack on Justin Karl Herlihy on September 30, but was later released on Supreme Court bail in December.

At the first court appearance on November 2, Magistrate Robert Walker said Mr Edwards allegedly took a metre-long black metal bar and struck the victim in the shin area before striking in other areas including his head, face and arms in a “brutal” assault.

Criminal lawyer Andrew Hanlon, of Potts Lawyers, appeared on behalf of Mr Edwards via phone at Moranbah Magistrates Court on May 13.

Mr Hanlon was seeking further disclosure requests from police after he discovered there were a number of items that hadn’t been disclosed.

He revealed the matter was likely to proceed with an application to cross-examine witnesses in a committal hearing.

“But we require this disclosure to confirm our instructions in that regard beforehand,” Mr Hanlon said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford granted a further four-week adjournment, to June 10 at Moranbah Magistrates Court, for the request to be fulfilled.

