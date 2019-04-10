Case strengthens for Water Authority to be based in CQ

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack met on the banks of the Fitzroy River yesterday afternoon to discuss the expansion of the of the North Queensland Water Authority.

When the new department was announced during the the Deputy PM's last visit and it's job was to administer the Hughenden Irrigation Scheme, Hells Gates Dam and Big Rocks Dam.

However, Yesterday's announcement saw the scope broadened to cover more water infrastructure including; the proposed Rookwood Wier, and the Nagoa Makenzie Water Supply Scheme.

During the initial announcement, Ms Landry said she would petition to have the department based in Rockhampton which drew heat from Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole who said the department would be better located in Townsville.

Mr McCormack said he was glad both regions were passionate about hosting the department but shied away from suggesting which city would host the department.

"It's good that there is drama,” Mr McCormack said.

" It's good people want to be involved and I know that the Member for Herbet jumped up and down and caused quite a fuss and the fact is Phillip Thompson (Herbet LNP candidate) was also straight on the phone to me, pushing Townsville's merits.

"I know how passionate Michelle Landry is for Rockhampton so we'll consider all those proposals and we will consider where it is best placed.”

"It's going to play a vital role in the future, it's necessary, it's strategic and I'm really looking forward to discussing more of the location, directors and exactly the role it is going to play.”

Regardless of the North Queensland Water Authority's location, Ms Landry was confident it would help boost development in the region.

"Regional Queensland is crying out for further development and by increasing water security, we can ensure this development goes ahead,” she said.

"These water infrastructure projects are particularly important for Central Queensland where there is such untapped potential and plenty of room to grow.”

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd was also glad to hear the department would be expanded and argued a Central Queensland HQ would benefit the region.

"Having the Authority based in Central Queensland would gibe its personnel more exposure to the importance of water projects in the region and more face to face contact with the local communities they serve.”