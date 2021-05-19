Menu
Crime

Case thrown out against cop accused of misusing computer

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
19th May 2021 11:44 AM | Updated: 4:54 PM
A Calen police officer has been cleared of accusations he used a restricted computer without consent.

Senior Constable James Ian Hoggs was stood down from active duty while an investigation was conducted over allegations of unprofessional conduct and unauthorised access of confidential information.

The alleged offence occurred at the Calen police station on June 6 last year.

He was subsequently charged under section 408E of the Queensland Criminal code, which relates to computer hacking and misuse.

It is not yet known whether Constable Hoggs has been reinstated to active duty following the charge being dismissed.

